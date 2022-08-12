Buy or Sell Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.97. The company’s stock price has collected 5.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE :VOYA) Right Now?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VOYA is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Voya Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.43, which is $12.32 above the current price. VOYA currently public float of 92.89M and currently shorts hold a 20.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOYA was 1.15M shares.

VOYA’s Market Performance

VOYA stocks went up by 5.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.52% and a quarterly performance of 2.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.92% for Voya Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.98% for VOYA stocks with a simple moving average of -2.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $80 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYA reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for VOYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to VOYA, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

VOYA Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +12.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.80. In addition, Voya Financial Inc. saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from Hurtsellers Christine, who sale 57,782 shares at the price of $67.62 back on Feb 23. After this action, Hurtsellers Christine now owns 63,510 shares of Voya Financial Inc., valued at $3,906,958 using the latest closing price.

SILVA KEVIN D, the of Voya Financial Inc., sale 12,205 shares at $68.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that SILVA KEVIN D is holding 9,951 shares at $839,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc. stands at +49.98. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.