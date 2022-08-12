Buy or Sell ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) went down by -1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.82. The company’s stock price has collected 6.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AEY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEY is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AEY currently public float of 9.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEY was 15.14K shares.

AEY’s Market Performance

AEY stocks went up by 6.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.82% and a quarterly performance of 31.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.45% for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.02% for AEY stocks with a simple moving average of -3.46% for the last 200 days.

AEY Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEY rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3615. In addition, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. saw -18.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.99 for the present operating margin

+23.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. stands at -10.46. Equity return is now at value -52.10, with -18.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.