Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) went up by 0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.19. The company’s stock price has collected 6.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE :BRX) Right Now?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRX is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Brixmor Property Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.82, which is $0.9 above the current price. BRX currently public float of 297.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRX was 2.12M shares.

BRX’s Market Performance

BRX stocks went up by 6.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.20% and a quarterly performance of 4.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for Brixmor Property Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.79% for BRX stocks with a simple moving average of -1.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $24 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRX reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for BRX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to BRX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

BRX Trading at 9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +18.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRX rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.28. In addition, Brixmor Property Group Inc. saw -7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRX starting from Finnegan Brian T, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $25.14 back on May 02. After this action, Finnegan Brian T now owns 145,682 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc., valued at $125,700 using the latest closing price.

SIEGEL STEVEN F, the of Brixmor Property Group Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that SIEGEL STEVEN F is holding 284,000 shares at $540,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.61 for the present operating margin

+45.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stands at +23.45. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 3.50 for asset returns.