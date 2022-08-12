Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.43. The company’s stock price has collected 1.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE :AMBP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.06, which is $1.58 above the current price. AMBP currently public float of 148.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBP was 2.05M shares.

AMBP’s Market Performance

AMBP stocks went up by 1.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.31% and a quarterly performance of 4.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.09% for AMBP stocks with a simple moving average of -18.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBP

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBP reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AMBP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AMBP, setting the target price at $7.20 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

AMBP Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +14.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBP rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. saw -28.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.87 for the present operating margin

+11.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stands at -5.18. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.