Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.97. The company’s stock price has collected 6.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/14/22 that Abercrombie & Fitch Sets Long-Term Goal of $5 Billion in Annual Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE :ANF) Right Now?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANF is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.71, which is $6.68 above the current price. ANF currently public float of 49.17M and currently shorts hold a 15.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANF was 2.14M shares.

ANF’s Market Performance

ANF stocks went up by 6.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.45% and a quarterly performance of -38.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.14% for ANF stocks with a simple moving average of -38.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $30 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ANF, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

ANF Trading at 5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.01. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw -44.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from GREENLEES MICHAEL E, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $18.17 back on Jun 16. After this action, GREENLEES MICHAEL E now owns 9,849 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $27,255 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Sarah M., the Director of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 10,000 shares at $39.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Gallagher Sarah M. is holding 25,874 shares at $391,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.28 for the present operating margin

+58.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +7.08. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.