A Lesson to Learn: Safehold Inc. (SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) went up by 4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.03. The company’s stock price has collected 11.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Safehold Inc. (NYSE :SAFE) Right Now?

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAFE is at 0.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Safehold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.75, which is $25.91 above the current price. SAFE currently public float of 21.25M and currently shorts hold a 11.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAFE was 195.46K shares.

SAFE’s Market Performance

SAFE stocks went up by 11.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.78% and a quarterly performance of 10.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Safehold Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.96% for SAFE stocks with a simple moving average of -19.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAFE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SAFE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SAFE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $150 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAFE reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $96. The rating they have provided for SAFE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SAFE, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

SAFE Trading at 14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +16.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAFE rose by +11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.48. In addition, Safehold Inc. saw -43.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAFE starting from ISTAR INC., who purchase 3,240,000 shares at the price of $59.00 back on Mar 07. After this action, ISTAR INC. now owns 40,059,402 shares of Safehold Inc., valued at $191,160,000 using the latest closing price.

ISTAR INC., the 10% Owner of Safehold Inc., purchase 1,490 shares at $61.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that ISTAR INC. is holding 36,748,895 shares at $91,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+82.25 for the present operating margin

+90.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safehold Inc. stands at +44.88. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.