A Lesson to Learn: Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) went up by 23.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.26. The company's stock price has collected 21.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :LRMR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LRMR is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $3.05 above the current price. LRMR currently public float of 17.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LRMR was 57.22K shares.

LRMR’s Market Performance

LRMR stocks went up by 21.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.02% and a quarterly performance of -28.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.63% for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.64% for LRMR stocks with a simple moving average of -57.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRMR

William Blair gave a rating of “Outperform” to LRMR, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

LRMR Trading at 18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +19.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRMR rose by +54.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8525. In addition, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. saw -81.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LRMR

Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -59.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

