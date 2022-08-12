A Lesson to Learn: Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS)

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) went up by 78.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.50. The company’s stock price has collected 43.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE :DMS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMS is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Digital Media Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $2.77 above the current price. DMS currently public float of 14.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMS was 52.98K shares.

DMS’s Market Performance

DMS stocks went up by 43.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.84% and a quarterly performance of 17.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 48.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.23% for Digital Media Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.03% for DMS stocks with a simple moving average of -37.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMS

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMS reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for DMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2020.

DMS Trading at 44.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 48.93%, as shares surge +85.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMS rose by +43.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4100. In addition, Digital Media Solutions Inc. saw -55.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMS starting from SRENIVAS VASUNDARA, who sale 1,597 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Jul 01. After this action, SRENIVAS VASUNDARA now owns 99,577 shares of Digital Media Solutions Inc., valued at $1,853 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.68 for the present operating margin

+12.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Media Solutions Inc. stands at +0.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.