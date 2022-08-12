A Lesson to Learn: CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) went up by 29.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s stock price has collected 57.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CASI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CASI is at 0.63.

CASI currently public float of 9.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CASI was 103.83K shares.

CASI’s Market Performance

CASI stocks went up by 57.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.38% and a quarterly performance of 17.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.18% for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.17% for CASI stocks with a simple moving average of -39.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CASI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CASI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CASI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CASI reach a price target of $3.80. The rating they have provided for CASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CASI, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

CASI Trading at 35.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.80%, as shares surge +43.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CASI rose by +57.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -51.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CASI starting from He Wei-Wu, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Jun 15. After this action, He Wei-Wu now owns 644,553 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $159,000 using the latest closing price.

He Wei-Wu, the Chairman and CEO of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 2,096 shares at $3.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that He Wei-Wu is holding 594,553 shares at $6,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CASI

Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -22.90 for asset returns.