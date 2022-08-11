WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Just Got Our Attention

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.32. The company’s stock price has collected 7.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :WSC) Right Now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSC is at 1.65.

WSC currently public float of 215.93M and currently shorts hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSC was 2.64M shares.

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC stocks went up by 7.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.95% and a quarterly performance of 23.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.78% for WSC stocks with a simple moving average of 13.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WSC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $49 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to WSC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

WSC Trading at 19.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +29.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC rose by +7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.32. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw 2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Lopez Hezron T., who sale 1,929 shares at the price of $41.97 back on Aug 10. After this action, Lopez Hezron T. now owns 375 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $80,961 using the latest closing price.

SAGANSKY JEFFREY, the Director of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., sale 100,000 shares at $41.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that SAGANSKY JEFFREY is holding 2,646,812 shares at $4,135,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 4.50 for asset returns.