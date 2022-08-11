Why Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.90. The company’s stock price has collected 5.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE :WPM) Right Now?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WPM is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.33, which is $19.6 above the current price. WPM currently public float of 449.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPM was 2.64M shares.

WPM’s Market Performance

WPM stocks went up by 5.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -16.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.45% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.56% for WPM stocks with a simple moving average of -16.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $47 based on the research report published on September 24th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPM reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for WPM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to WPM, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

WPM Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM rose by +5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.46. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw -19.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at +62.82. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 12.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.41.