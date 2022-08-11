We Analyzed the Future Direction of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA), Here is What We Found

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) went down by -26.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.19. The company’s stock price has collected -23.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :OLMA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.40, which is $10.39 above the current price. OLMA currently public float of 37.41M and currently shorts hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLMA was 540.91K shares.

OLMA’s Market Performance

OLMA stocks went down by -23.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.87% and a quarterly performance of 86.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.71% for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.94% for OLMA stocks with a simple moving average of -47.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $16 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLMA reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for OLMA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

OLMA Trading at -6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.17%, as shares sank -10.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA fell by -23.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -56.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Jun 10. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 3,913,676 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $806,900 using the latest closing price.

Horn Kinney, the CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,253 shares at $4.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Horn Kinney is holding 2,458 shares at $24,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -26.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 32.23.