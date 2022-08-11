We Analyzed the Future Direction of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), Here is What We Found

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) went up by 7.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.10. The company’s stock price has collected 13.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/21 that China’s Highflying Solar Stocks Face Political Risk

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE :DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DQ is at 0.29.

DQ currently public float of 68.16M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DQ was 1.70M shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ stocks went up by 13.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.79% and a quarterly performance of 78.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.97% for Daqo New Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.43% for DQ stocks with a simple moving average of 38.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DQ reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for DQ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Nomura gave a rating of “Neutral” to DQ, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

DQ Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares surge +1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +13.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.68. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 75.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.59 for the present operating margin

+65.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +44.61. Equity return is now at value 58.60, with 37.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.