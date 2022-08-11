Wall Street Pummels CME Group Inc. (CME) After Recent Earnings Report

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) went down by -2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $256.94. The company’s stock price has collected 0.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Google Invests $1 Billion in Exchange Giant CME, Strikes Cloud Deal

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CME) Right Now?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CME is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for CME Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $221.21, which is $27.03 above the current price. CME currently public float of 357.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CME was 1.50M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME stocks went up by 0.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.35% and a quarterly performance of -0.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for CME Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.40% for CME stocks with a simple moving average of -9.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $235 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CME reach a price target of $223. The rating they have provided for CME stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Hold” to CME, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on May 16th of the current year.

CME Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.97. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw -13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from Tully Sean, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $229.80 back on Mar 14. After this action, Tully Sean now owns 18,033 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $919,200 using the latest closing price.

CRONIN KATHLEEN M, the Sr MD Gen Counsel & Corp Secr of CME Group Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $227.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that CRONIN KATHLEEN M is holding 40,368 shares at $908,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.40 for the present operating margin

+79.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +56.21. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.