Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) went down by -11.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected -37.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ :VRAX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VRAX currently public float of 5.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRAX was 6.90M shares.

VRAX’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -44.59% for VRAX stocks with a simple moving average of -44.59% for the last 200 days.

VRAX Trading at -44.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.93% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX fell by -37.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Limited saw -60.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.