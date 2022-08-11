Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Just Got Our Attention

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) went down by -5.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.79. The company’s stock price has collected -11.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE :TDW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDW is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Tidewater Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TDW currently public float of 41.11M and currently shorts hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDW was 385.16K shares.

TDW’s Market Performance

TDW stocks went down by -11.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.56% and a quarterly performance of -4.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for Tidewater Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.99% for TDW stocks with a simple moving average of 9.46% for the last 200 days.

TDW Trading at -12.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW fell by -11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.25. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 79.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from Darling David E, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $25.87 back on May 19. After this action, Darling David E now owns 120,270 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $646,750 using the latest closing price.

ROBOTTI ROBERT, the Director of Tidewater Inc., purchase 60,000 shares at $24.82 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that ROBOTTI ROBERT is holding 2,101,472 shares at $1,489,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -9.60 for asset returns.