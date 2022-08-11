The Chart for Semantix Inc. (STIX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) went down by -1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.34. The company’s stock price has collected -30.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ :STIX) Right Now?

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.99 x from its present earnings ratio.

STIX currently public float of 20.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STIX was 74.14K shares.

STIX’s Market Performance

STIX stocks went down by -30.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.26% and a quarterly performance of -51.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.05% for Semantix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -46.24% for STIX stocks with a simple moving average of -50.29% for the last 200 days.

STIX Trading at -49.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.47%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIX fell by -25.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Semantix Inc. saw -50.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.