The Chart for Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) went down by -4.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.48. The company’s stock price has collected -3.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/20 that Conagra to Sell Peter Pan Peanut Butter Brand to Post Holdings

Is It Worth Investing in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE :POST) Right Now?

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POST is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Post Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.44, which is $5.46 above the current price. POST currently public float of 54.74M and currently shorts hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POST was 436.43K shares.

POST’s Market Performance

POST stocks went down by -3.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.56% and a quarterly performance of 9.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Post Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.35% for POST stocks with a simple moving average of 16.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POST stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for POST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POST in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $92 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POST reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for POST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to POST, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

POST Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POST fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.40. In addition, Post Holdings Inc. saw 16.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POST starting from HARSHMAN ELLEN F, who sale 250 shares at the price of $81.60 back on May 26. After this action, HARSHMAN ELLEN F now owns 9,272 shares of Post Holdings Inc., valued at $20,400 using the latest closing price.

CURL GREGORY L, the Director of Post Holdings Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $82.11 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that CURL GREGORY L is holding 15,907 shares at $328,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.19 for the present operating margin

+25.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Post Holdings Inc. stands at +2.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Post Holdings Inc. (POST), the company’s capital structure generated 261.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.36. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.