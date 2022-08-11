TD Holdings Inc. (GLG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.02. The company’s stock price has collected 1.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GLG) Right Now?

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLG is at 0.69.

GLG currently public float of 182.20M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLG was 1.38M shares.

GLG’s Market Performance

GLG stocks went up by 1.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 48.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for TD Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.04% for GLG stocks with a simple moving average of -21.56% for the last 200 days.

GLG Trading at 2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLG rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2537. In addition, TD Holdings Inc. saw -39.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.46 for the present operating margin

+1.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD Holdings Inc. stands at -0.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.01.