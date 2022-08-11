Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) went down by -6.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.41. The company’s stock price has collected -8.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX :SKYH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Sky Harbour Group Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SKYH currently public float of 10.16M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKYH was 384.30K shares.

SKYH’s Market Performance

SKYH stocks went down by -8.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.82% and a quarterly performance of -54.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.20% for Sky Harbour Group Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.90% for SKYH stocks with a simple moving average of -56.56% for the last 200 days.

SKYH Trading at -25.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares sank -20.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYH fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, Sky Harbour Group Corporation saw -57.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYH

Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.