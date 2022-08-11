Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) went up by 14.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.54. The company’s stock price has collected 11.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FTCI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for FTC Solar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FTCI currently public float of 38.19M and currently shorts hold a 10.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTCI was 1.34M shares.

FTCI’s Market Performance

FTCI stocks went up by 11.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.48% and a quarterly performance of 90.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.54% for FTC Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.04% for FTCI stocks with a simple moving average of 0.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to FTCI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

FTCI Trading at 24.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.40%, as shares surge +46.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI rose by +11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw -27.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from ARC Family Trust, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $4.74 back on Aug 09. After this action, ARC Family Trust now owns 19,081,357 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $189,600 using the latest closing price.

ARC Family Trust, the 10% Owner of FTC Solar Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $4.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that ARC Family Trust is holding 19,121,357 shares at $295,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.87 for the present operating margin

-12.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -39.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.