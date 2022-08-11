Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) went up by 12.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.40. The company’s stock price has collected 0.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RXRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.20, which is $6.13 above the current price. RXRX currently public float of 142.81M and currently shorts hold a 11.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXRX was 991.79K shares.

RXRX’s Market Performance

RXRX stocks went up by 0.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.37% and a quarterly performance of 73.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.25% for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.61% for RXRX stocks with a simple moving average of -11.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXRX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RXRX stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to RXRX, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

RXRX Trading at 22.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +21.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -42.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Gibson Christopher, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $9.45 back on Aug 04. After this action, Gibson Christopher now owns 0 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $23,617 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Christopher, the Chief Executive Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 36,825 shares at $9.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Gibson Christopher is holding 541,829 shares at $349,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1795.79 for the present operating margin

+10.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1832.18. Equity return is now at value -37.20, with -31.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.46.