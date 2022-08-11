Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) went down by -11.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.10. The company’s stock price has collected -16.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE :QUOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QUOT is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Quotient Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is $4.59 above the current price. QUOT currently public float of 87.46M and currently shorts hold a 7.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QUOT was 1.06M shares.

QUOT’s Market Performance

QUOT stocks went down by -16.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.54% and a quarterly performance of -44.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.87% for Quotient Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.09% for QUOT stocks with a simple moving average of -57.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUOT

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to QUOT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

QUOT Trading at -28.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares sank -10.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUOT fell by -16.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Quotient Technology Inc. saw -67.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUOT starting from GESSOW ANDREW J, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.08 back on Jun 02. After this action, GESSOW ANDREW J now owns 335,108 shares of Quotient Technology Inc., valued at $102,000 using the latest closing price.

MCDONALD ROBERT A, the Director of Quotient Technology Inc., purchase 20,336 shares at $7.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that MCDONALD ROBERT A is holding 95,847 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.23 for the present operating margin

+37.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quotient Technology Inc. stands at -8.74. Equity return is now at value -25.60, with -9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.