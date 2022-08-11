Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) went up by 6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ :KTTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is $1.25 above the current price. KTTA currently public float of 14.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTTA was 162.86K shares.

KTTA’s Market Performance

KTTA stocks went up by 1.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.85% and a quarterly performance of 13.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.40% for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.92% for KTTA stocks with a simple moving average of -16.47% for the last 200 days.

KTTA Trading at 16.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +21.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1541. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. saw -33.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+90.84 for the present operating margin

-14.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stands at -14430.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 119.17.