Model N Inc. (MODN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) went up by 28.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.99. The company’s stock price has collected 28.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Model N Inc. (NYSE :MODN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MODN is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Model N Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MODN currently public float of 33.87M and currently shorts hold a 7.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MODN was 139.31K shares.

MODN’s Market Performance

MODN stocks went up by 28.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.17% and a quarterly performance of 50.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Model N Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.78% for MODN stocks with a simple moving average of 25.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MODN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MODN reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for MODN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MODN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

MODN Trading at 34.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares surge +35.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODN rose by +28.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.88. In addition, Model N Inc. saw 12.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODN starting from Anderson, Mark, Albert, who sale 5,962 shares at the price of $25.51 back on Jul 01. After this action, Anderson, Mark, Albert now owns 176,145 shares of Model N Inc., valued at $152,091 using the latest closing price.

Ederer John, the Chief Financial Officer of Model N Inc., sale 1,135 shares at $23.61 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Ederer John is holding 120,800 shares at $26,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.15 for the present operating margin

+53.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Model N Inc. stands at -15.37. The total capital return value is set at -4.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.75. Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Model N Inc. (MODN), the company’s capital structure generated 118.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.18. Total debt to assets is 40.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.