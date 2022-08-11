Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $228.10. The company’s stock price has collected 3.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LPLA) Right Now?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPLA is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $244.50, which is $22.08 above the current price. LPLA currently public float of 79.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPLA was 777.62K shares.

LPLA’s Market Performance

LPLA stocks went up by 3.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.09% and a quarterly performance of 30.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.91% for LPLA stocks with a simple moving average of 24.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $242 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPLA reach a price target of $184. The rating they have provided for LPLA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to LPLA, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

LPLA Trading at 15.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +26.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.55. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. saw 39.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Steinmeier Richard, who sale 7,355 shares at the price of $216.64 back on Aug 04. After this action, Steinmeier Richard now owns 24,078 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $1,593,387 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Dan H., the President & CEO of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., sale 39,015 shares at $210.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Arnold Dan H. is holding 162,608 shares at $8,206,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+28.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +5.96. Equity return is now at value 28.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.