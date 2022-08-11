Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC)

EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) went down by -6.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.06. The company’s stock price has collected -15.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE :EVTC) Right Now?

EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVTC is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for EVERTEC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.00, which is $8.41 above the current price. EVTC currently public float of 64.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVTC was 233.19K shares.

EVTC’s Market Performance

EVTC stocks went down by -15.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.88% and a quarterly performance of -10.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for EVERTEC Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.50% for EVTC stocks with a simple moving average of -18.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVTC stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for EVTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EVTC in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $49 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVTC reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for EVTC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to EVTC, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

EVTC Trading at -8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVTC fell by -15.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.64. In addition, EVERTEC Inc. saw -32.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVTC starting from Rodriguez-Gonzalez Luis A, who sale 9,238 shares at the price of $37.57 back on May 16. After this action, Rodriguez-Gonzalez Luis A now owns 30,020 shares of EVERTEC Inc., valued at $347,072 using the latest closing price.

Viglianco Diego, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of EVERTEC Inc., sale 1,168 shares at $40.50 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Viglianco Diego is holding 22,102 shares at $47,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.32 for the present operating margin

+44.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for EVERTEC Inc. stands at +27.32. Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.