Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Zymergen Inc. (ZY)?

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) went up by 25.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.68. The company's stock price has collected 3.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ :ZY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Zymergen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.60, which is -$1.22 below the current price. ZY currently public float of 96.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZY was 1.68M shares.

ZY’s Market Performance

ZY stocks went up by 3.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.56% and a quarterly performance of 87.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.31% for Zymergen Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.74% for ZY stocks with a simple moving average of -17.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZY

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZY reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for ZY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

ZY Trading at 88.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares surge +108.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +173.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZY rose by +48.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Zymergen Inc. saw -58.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZY starting from Serber Zachariah, who sale 2,966 shares at the price of $2.61 back on Aug 02. After this action, Serber Zachariah now owns 2,560,388 shares of Zymergen Inc., valued at $7,749 using the latest closing price.

Kim Mina, the Chief Legal Officer of Zymergen Inc., sale 3,094 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Kim Mina is holding 301,837 shares at $8,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1943.13 for the present operating margin

-440.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zymergen Inc. stands at -2160.81. Equity return is now at value -77.70, with -56.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.54.