Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) went up by 3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $203.69. The company’s stock price has collected 1.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Stanley Black & Decker Stock Sinks After Guidance Is Slashed

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE :SWK) Right Now?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWK is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $119.57, which is $31.84 above the current price. SWK currently public float of 147.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWK was 1.93M shares.

SWK’s Market Performance

SWK stocks went up by 1.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.51% and a quarterly performance of -21.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.25% for SWK stocks with a simple moving average of -36.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $105 based on the research report published on August 01st of the current year 2022.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Hold” to SWK, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on July 29th of the current year.

SWK Trading at -12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.95. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. saw -49.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Ayers Andrea J., who purchase 15,500 shares at the price of $95.69 back on Aug 02. After this action, Ayers Andrea J. now owns 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., valued at $1,483,142 using the latest closing price.

BELISLE JOCELYN, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., sale 3,244 shares at $157.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that BELISLE JOCELYN is holding 15,584 shares at $511,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.11 for the present operating margin

+33.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stands at +10.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.