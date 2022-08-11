Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE)?

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) went up by 29.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.95. The company’s stock price has collected 31.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/22 that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Buy DVD Kiosk Company Redbox

Is It Worth Investing in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :CSSE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSSE is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.56, which is $10.69 above the current price. CSSE currently public float of 6.87M and currently shorts hold a 17.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSSE was 206.66K shares.

CSSE’s Market Performance

CSSE stocks went up by 31.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 76.44% and a quarterly performance of 86.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.55% for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.58% for CSSE stocks with a simple moving average of 36.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSSE stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CSSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSSE in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $37 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSSE reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CSSE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CSSE, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

CSSE Trading at 79.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares surge +72.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSSE rose by +31.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. saw 6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.91 for the present operating margin

+23.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stands at -45.66. Equity return is now at value -71.30, with -24.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.