Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ)?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.88.

Is It Worth Investing in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE :ASZ) Right Now?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.95 x from its present earnings ratio.

ASZ currently public float of 137.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASZ was 1.88M shares.

ASZ’s Market Performance

ASZ stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -0.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.21% for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.01% for ASZ stocks with a simple moving average of 0.08% for the last 200 days.

ASZ Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASZ remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II saw 0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASZ

Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 4.60 for asset returns.