Is Okta Inc. (OKTA) a Keeper?

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) went up by 4.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $276.30. The company’s stock price has collected 1.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/24/22 that Corrections & Amplifications

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ :OKTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Okta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $139.92, which is $45.31 above the current price. OKTA currently public float of 149.84M and currently shorts hold a 5.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKTA was 3.00M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stocks went up by 1.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.37% and a quarterly performance of 15.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for Okta Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.43% for OKTA stocks with a simple moving average of -34.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $94. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to OKTA, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

OKTA Trading at 10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.74. In addition, Okta Inc. saw -52.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Kerrest Jacques Frederic, who sale 200 shares at the price of $99.14 back on Jun 27. After this action, Kerrest Jacques Frederic now owns 0 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $19,828 using the latest closing price.

Kerrest Jacques Frederic, the of Okta Inc., sale 100 shares at $99.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Kerrest Jacques Frederic is holding 16,561 shares at $9,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.64 for the present operating margin

+69.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc. stands at -65.25. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.