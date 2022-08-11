Is Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) a Keeper?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) went up by 3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ :CRDO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.69, which is $1.53 above the current price. CRDO currently public float of 96.41M and currently shorts hold a 7.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDO was 608.90K shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

CRDO stocks went up by 1.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.16% and a quarterly performance of 71.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.70% for CRDO stocks with a simple moving average of 25.51% for the last 200 days.

CRDO Trading at 27.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +50.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +1.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.77. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 38.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.99 for the present operating margin

+65.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -46.87. Equity return is now at value -17.60, with -8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.00.