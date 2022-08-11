Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.67. The company’s stock price has collected -0.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE :ENB) Right Now?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENB is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Enbridge Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.86, which is $3.65 above the current price. ENB currently public float of 2.02B and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENB was 3.62M shares.

ENB’s Market Performance

ENB stocks went down by -0.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.13% and a quarterly performance of 2.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.58% for Enbridge Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.28% for ENB stocks with a simple moving average of 2.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENB

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENB reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ENB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

ENB Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.44. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw 12.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.87 for the present operating margin

+30.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc. stands at +13.22. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.