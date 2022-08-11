Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.78. The company’s stock price has collected -1.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/11/22 that Zillow, Affirm, GoDaddy, Zendesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE :D) Right Now?

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for D is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.50, which is $5.67 above the current price. D currently public float of 810.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of D was 3.42M shares.

D’s Market Performance

D stocks went down by -1.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.65% and a quarterly performance of 0.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for Dominion Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.74% for D stocks with a simple moving average of 2.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $86 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see D reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for D stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to D, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

D Trading at 3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.12. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc. saw 4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Leopold Diane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $83.89 back on Jun 01. After this action, Leopold Diane now owns 110,147 shares of Dominion Energy Inc., valued at $524,303 using the latest closing price.

BLUE ROBERT M, the Chair, President and CEO of Dominion Energy Inc., purchase 3,180 shares at $78.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that BLUE ROBERT M is holding 183,052 shares at $249,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.02 for the present operating margin

+57.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc. stands at +18.96. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.