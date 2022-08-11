Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) went up by 2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.14. The company’s stock price has collected 7.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE :AEM) Right Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEM is at 0.82.

AEM currently public float of 455.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEM was 3.15M shares.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM stocks went up by 7.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.60% and a quarterly performance of -14.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.92% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.52% for AEM stocks with a simple moving average of -12.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEM reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for AEM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2022.

AEM Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.36. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -13.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 3.60 for asset returns.