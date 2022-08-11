Here’s Our Rant About XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE :XL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for XL Fleet Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. XL currently public float of 93.32M and currently shorts hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XL was 1.79M shares.

XL’s Market Performance

XL stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.48% and a quarterly performance of 10.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for XL Fleet Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.87% for XL stocks with a simple moving average of -43.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for XL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $6 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to XL, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

XL Trading at 6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XL rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3015. In addition, XL Fleet Corp. saw -58.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-377.60 for the present operating margin

-4.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for XL Fleet Corp. stands at +184.55. Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -12.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.52.