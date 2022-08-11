Here’s Our Rant About Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) went up by 12.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.00. The company’s stock price has collected 20.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient.

Is It Worth Investing in Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VERV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Verve Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.43, which is $19.5 above the current price. VERV currently public float of 39.94M and currently shorts hold a 22.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERV was 1.02M shares.

VERV’s Market Performance

VERV stocks went up by 20.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.83% and a quarterly performance of 138.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.45% for Verve Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.69% for VERV stocks with a simple moving average of 17.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERV stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for VERV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VERV in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $48 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERV reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for VERV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 18th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to VERV, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

VERV Trading at 57.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares surge +26.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERV rose by +20.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.94. In addition, Verve Therapeutics Inc. saw -13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERV starting from Bellinger Andrew, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $34.90 back on Jul 20. After this action, Bellinger Andrew now owns 6,629 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc., valued at $698,000 using the latest closing price.

Kathiresan Sekar, the Chief Executive Officer of Verve Therapeutics Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $29.90 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Kathiresan Sekar is holding 317,839 shares at $1,495,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERV

Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -34.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.67.