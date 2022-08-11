Here’s Our Rant About Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) went down by -4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.41. The company’s stock price has collected 1.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :SOVO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Sovos Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.44, which is $3.41 above the current price. SOVO currently public float of 90.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOVO was 227.13K shares.

SOVO’s Market Performance

SOVO stocks went up by 1.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.08% and a quarterly performance of 8.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for Sovos Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.17% for SOVO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOVO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SOVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOVO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $16 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOVO reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for SOVO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 21st, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOVO, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

SOVO Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.05%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOVO fell by -11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.50. In addition, Sovos Brands Inc. saw -2.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOVO starting from O’Driscoll Lisa Y., who sale 19,300 shares at the price of $16.30 back on Jul 06. After this action, O’Driscoll Lisa Y. now owns 251,683 shares of Sovos Brands Inc., valued at $314,540 using the latest closing price.

O’Driscoll Lisa Y., the CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER of Sovos Brands Inc., sale 700 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that O’Driscoll Lisa Y. is holding 270,983 shares at $11,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.49 for the present operating margin

+26.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sovos Brands Inc. stands at +0.27. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.