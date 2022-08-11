Here’s How Your Trade Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Aggressively Right Now

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) went up by 7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.19. The company’s stock price has collected 10.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/02/22 that Oatly Lowers Full-Year Outlook, Posts Wider Loss

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ :OTLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Oatly Group AB declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $2.08 above the current price. OTLY currently public float of 310.39M and currently shorts hold a 7.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTLY was 4.06M shares.

OTLY’s Market Performance

OTLY stocks went up by 10.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.83% and a quarterly performance of 31.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.43% for Oatly Group AB. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.36% for OTLY stocks with a simple moving average of -32.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTLY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for OTLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTLY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTLY reach a price target of $7.40. The rating they have provided for OTLY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Reduce” to OTLY, setting the target price at $7.80 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

OTLY Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +17.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY rose by +12.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, Oatly Group AB saw -51.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.09 for the present operating margin

+23.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oatly Group AB stands at -33.02. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.