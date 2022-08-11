Here’s How Your Trade Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Aggressively Right Now

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.44. The company’s stock price has collected 3.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ARCO) Right Now?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCO is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.78, which is $1.45 above the current price. ARCO currently public float of 124.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCO was 866.84K shares.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO stocks went up by 3.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.29% and a quarterly performance of 15.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.54% for ARCO stocks with a simple moving average of 19.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $8 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $7.80. The rating they have provided for ARCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ARCO, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

ARCO Trading at 11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +23.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw 35.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.07 for the present operating margin

+12.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stands at +1.71. Equity return is now at value 48.60, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.