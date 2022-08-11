Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Just Got Our Attention

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) went up by 5.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.27. The company’s stock price has collected 7.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ :GPRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPRE is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Green Plains Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.40, which is $8.07 above the current price. GPRE currently public float of 51.98M and currently shorts hold a 15.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPRE was 1.01M shares.

GPRE’s Market Performance

GPRE stocks went up by 7.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.35% and a quarterly performance of 36.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Green Plains Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.43% for GPRE stocks with a simple moving average of 20.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $48 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRE reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for GPRE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to GPRE, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

GPRE Trading at 23.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +42.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE rose by +7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.03. In addition, Green Plains Inc. saw 14.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from Knudsen Ejnar A III, who sale 64,226 shares at the price of $39.98 back on Nov 10. After this action, Knudsen Ejnar A III now owns 29,766 shares of Green Plains Inc., valued at $2,567,666 using the latest closing price.

Kolomaya Paul E, the Chief Accounting Officer of Green Plains Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $41.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Kolomaya Paul E is holding 70,747 shares at $82,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.37 for the present operating margin

+9.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Plains Inc. stands at -2.14. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.