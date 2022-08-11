Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) went up by 28.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.48. The company’s stock price has collected 25.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :GMTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is -$0.13 below the current price. GMTX currently public float of 38.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMTX was 151.82K shares.

GMTX’s Market Performance

GMTX stocks went up by 25.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.85% and a quarterly performance of 27.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.04% for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.05% for GMTX stocks with a simple moving average of 1.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMTX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for GMTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 08th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GMTX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

GMTX Trading at 29.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.54%, as shares surge +16.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMTX rose by +25.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6000. In addition, Gemini Therapeutics Inc. saw -30.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMTX starting from Leonard Braden Michael, who purchase 191,769 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Apr 13. After this action, Leonard Braden Michael now owns 5,000,000 shares of Gemini Therapeutics Inc., valued at $291,604 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Braden Michael, the 10% Owner of Gemini Therapeutics Inc., purchase 203,744 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Leonard Braden Michael is holding 4,808,231 shares at $290,193 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMTX

Equity return is now at value -50.90, with -45.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.44.