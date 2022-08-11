Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.01. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that TD Bank Nears Deal to Buy Cowen

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE :TD) Right Now?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TD is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.50, which is $16.91 above the current price. TD currently public float of 1.80B and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TD was 2.17M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.80% and a quarterly performance of -6.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.70% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.32% for TD stocks with a simple moving average of -10.66% for the last 200 days.

TD Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.79. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw -13.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at +29.70. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.