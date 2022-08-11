Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) went up by 15.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.86. The company’s stock price has collected 21.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/21 that Insurance Broker’s Stock Is Halted as IPO Surges 1,150%

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SHLS) Right Now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 239.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.57, which is -$2.08 below the current price. SHLS currently public float of 110.77M and currently shorts hold a 8.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHLS was 2.55M shares.

SHLS’s Market Performance

SHLS stocks went up by 21.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 63.82% and a quarterly performance of 125.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.37% for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.04% for SHLS stocks with a simple moving average of 35.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $24 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to SHLS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

SHLS Trading at 44.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares surge +61.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS rose by +21.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.52. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw 9.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Daul Ty P., who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $17.60 back on Jun 16. After this action, Daul Ty P. now owns 28,591 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., valued at $96,800 using the latest closing price.

Peetz Mehgan, the General Counsel of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., sale 4,940 shares at $15.17 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Peetz Mehgan is holding 84,809 shares at $74,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.07 for the present operating margin

+34.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at +1.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.