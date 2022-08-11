Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)?

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) went down by -15.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price has collected -18.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/08/22 that Rackspace Stock Sinks. It Could Face Margin and Debt Pressures, Says Analyst.

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :RXT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Rackspace Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.78, which is $5.92 above the current price. RXT currently public float of 207.46M and currently shorts hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXT was 871.79K shares.

RXT’s Market Performance

RXT stocks went down by -18.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.30% and a quarterly performance of -32.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for Rackspace Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.28% for RXT stocks with a simple moving average of -46.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to RXT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

RXT Trading at -18.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -13.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT fell by -18.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc. saw -56.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.84 for the present operating margin

+31.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc. stands at -7.25. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.