Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)?

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went up by 5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $217.72. The company’s stock price has collected 3.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Expedia Stock Jumps on Solid Earnings. People Are Traveling.

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPE) Right Now?

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 87.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPE is at 1.61.

EXPE currently public float of 150.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPE was 3.31M shares.

EXPE’s Market Performance

EXPE stocks went up by 3.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.69% and a quarterly performance of -17.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for Expedia Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.47% for EXPE stocks with a simple moving average of -30.43% for the last 200 days.

EXPE Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +17.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.51. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw -39.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Menendez-Cambo Patricia, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $123.87 back on May 18. After this action, Menendez-Cambo Patricia now owns 1,274 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $99,097 using the latest closing price.

Soliday Lance A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Expedia Group Inc., sale 376 shares at $124.12 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Soliday Lance A is holding 8,949 shares at $46,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -1.20 for asset returns.