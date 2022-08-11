BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) went up by 8.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.14. The company’s stock price has collected 13.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/22/21 that BigCommerce Edges Higher On Strong Fourth-Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BIGC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.25, which is $5.42 above the current price. BIGC currently public float of 68.18M and currently shorts hold a 8.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIGC was 1.29M shares.

BIGC’s Market Performance

BIGC stocks went up by 13.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.67% and a quarterly performance of 33.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.16% for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.24% for BIGC stocks with a simple moving average of -24.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIGC

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIGC reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BIGC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to BIGC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

BIGC Trading at 18.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares surge +13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC rose by +13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.17. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. saw -41.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIGC starting from EGGERTON LISA, who sale 32,114 shares at the price of $16.44 back on Jul 18. After this action, EGGERTON LISA now owns 106,228 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., valued at $528,068 using the latest closing price.

Alvarez Robert, the Chief Financial Officer of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., sale 8,409 shares at $18.81 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Alvarez Robert is holding 163,721 shares at $158,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.94 for the present operating margin

+75.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at -34.88. Equity return is now at value -49.40, with -16.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.17.