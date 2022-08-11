A Lesson to Learn: Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) went up by 21.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.28. The company’s stock price has collected 16.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ :SHCR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Sharecare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $2.67 above the current price. SHCR currently public float of 316.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHCR was 2.03M shares.

SHCR’s Market Performance

SHCR stocks went up by 16.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.66% and a quarterly performance of -11.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.52% for Sharecare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.87% for SHCR stocks with a simple moving average of -47.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHCR reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for SHCR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to SHCR, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

SHCR Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares surge +13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHCR rose by +16.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5505. In addition, Sharecare Inc. saw -59.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHCR starting from Blalock Michael, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Jun 09. After this action, Blalock Michael now owns 10,000 shares of Sharecare Inc., valued at $10,201 using the latest closing price.

Blalock Michael, the Chief Accounting Officer of Sharecare Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Blalock Michael is holding 10,000 shares at $15,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.01 for the present operating margin

+42.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sharecare Inc. stands at -20.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.