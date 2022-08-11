A Lesson to Learn: Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.19. The company’s stock price has collected 3.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE :MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MFC is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Manulife Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.45, which is $0.68 above the current price. MFC currently public float of 1.91B and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFC was 4.49M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC stocks went up by 3.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.60% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for Manulife Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.67% for MFC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.75% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.86. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw -0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.